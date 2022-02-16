LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) is pleased to announce the appointment of three new trustees to their Board of Trustees. Each of these individuals are well-respected in their communities for their personal, professional, and civic leadership and understand the value provided by Christian higher education.

LCU President, Dr. Scott McDowell, had the following to say about the new additions, “Institutions come to be blessed quite significantly by those who claim them and invest in them. We are absolutely blessed by the addition of DeeDee Bundy, Albert Gillespie, and Al Smith to our Board of Trustees. Each brings their own unique connection to the University and a special group of talents that will serve LCU well through this commitment to serve. Their various perspectives will be invaluable as we navigate an educational future that grows more complex by the day.”

DeeDee Bundy graduated from LCU with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education in 1977. DeeDee is retired and recently moved to Lubbock with her husband, Bill, after having spent many years living and working overseas. They have two children, both graduates of LCU. The Bundy family’s love and commitment to LCU runs deep, as they have each been on various advisory boards for the University since 1991. DeeDee’s appointment to the Board of Trustees began in September 2021.

Albert Gillispie is a Principal at Rebus Capital, a real estate investing company that specializes in apartment complexes. He graduated from LCU with a biology degree in 2010. He has been married to his wife, Tristan, for nine years, and they have two children. Albert is fascinated by and passionately pursues the intersection of how his personal faith and his business pursuits intersect. Albert joined the Board of Trustees in December 2021.

Born and raised in Lockney, Texas, Al Smith now lives in Amarillo with his wife, Pat. Al received a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Texas Technological College in 1957 and became a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Texas. Having sold his Oil and Gas Production Company in Pampa, Texas in 2010,

Al and Pat now devote their time to working with nonprofit organizations. Al is a longtime friend of and generous donor to LCU. He previously served on the Board of Trustees from 2003 to 2015 and received his second appointment to serve in December 2021.

President McDowell continued, “Albert may be our youngest board member and will bring a needed perspective that our board will, I’m confident, embrace. DeeDee can share a different voice as an alumnus who has lived abroad and experienced so many different cultures. For an institution that serves over 60% female students our need for woman in these leadership roles is also critical. Al returns to us for a “second tour” of duty and his depth of wisdom will be universally appreciated. I am personally grateful that all 3 have agreed to serve.”

DeeDee Bundy (Photo provided in a press release from Lubbock Christian University)

Albert Gillispie (Photo provided in a press release from Lubbock Christian University)

Al Smith (Photo provided in a press release from Lubbock Christian University)

The Executive Board leadership is made up of the following individuals: Chairman – Terry Creech of Midland, Table Rock Holdings, LLC, Manager; Vice Chairman – George A. Lamberth of Colleyville, GST Group, LTD, Owner; Treasurer – Melisa Roberts of Lubbock, Lone Star Bank of West Texas, Executive VP and Chief Lending Officer; and Secretary – Tony Pena of Lubbock, City Bank Senior VP.

Terry Creech, Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are blessed to be adding each of these new trustees. Each of them is committed to the mission of LCU and brings insights and fresh perspectives to the board that will make us better.”

(Press release from Lubbock Christian University)