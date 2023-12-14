LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University announced on Friday the appointment of Andrew Sorrells as Director of Athletics. Sorrells will begin leading the department on January 1.

“We are extremely excited to have Andrew coming on board to lead LCU Athletics. He loves Lubbock, he has deep family ties here, and he is well respected by the Lubbock community,” said Dr. Scott McDowell, LCU President. “I have been incredibly impressed by his depth of character and his winsome ability to connect with people.”

Sorrells became the fourth full-time Director of Athletics in LCU history. He previously worked with Texas Tech Athletics’ Red Raider Club as Associate Director of Major Gifts.

Sorrells was previously an NCAA Division I student-athlete for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team. He joins the athletics’ department at LCU with 15 men’s and women’s team sports that hold 17 national championships.