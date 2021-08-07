Lubbock Christian University announces new Director of Alumni Relations

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) has announced the appointment of Lisa Fraze as the Director of Alumni Relations for the university. Fraze, a 1993 alumna of LCU, will take a leadership role with over 30,000 alumni and former students representing all 50 states and over 50 international countries.

Raymond Richardson, Vice President of University Advancement states, “Lisa has been a leader for Lubbock Christian University since the day she stepped on campus. She has incredible energy and her focus on creating true relationships and friendships with our alumni is key to the future of this great university.”

Fraze began working at LCU in August 2018 as Director of Stewardship leading the LCU Community Partners Program, assisting in grant writing for the university, and engaging donors to enhance their involvement with the university. Fraze received her Bachelor of Social Work degree from Lubbock Christian University and a Master of Arts in Counseling from Dallas Baptist University.

Regarding her new position Fraze said, “I am excited to assist our alumni and friends of LCU in their engagement with the university. Serving in this position and giving back to the alma mater that gave me lifelong memories is a true blessing.”

Richardson also said, “Our alumni are strong, care deeply for their alma mater, and have an amazing love for the LORD. God has and will continue to do incredible things through our alumni at Lubbock Christian University!”

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 62 years. LCU is ranked #15 by U.S. News and World Report for best undergraduate teaching programs and fosters academic tenacity among beginning undergraduate students to both establish and bolster persistence. For more information, please visit www.LCU.edu.

