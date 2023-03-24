LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock Christian University’s School of Business announced a new, exclusively-online degree option – Bachelor of Science in Managerial Leadership.

The courses will begin in August and enrollment was available immediately, according to the university.

LCU said the program, designed for students at least 25 years of age with at least 45 college credit hours, will “provide a convenient and affordable opportunity for working adults to complete their degree.”

C. Tracy Mack, Dean of the LCU School of Business, expressed excitement to offer the new opportunity.

“…Most of those who have not completed their university degree are working full-time, while juggling family obligations…these students will benefit from the support that the excellent faculty and the entire LCU family provides to all its students,” Mack said.

Despite the major’s focus on business leadership, LCU explained the degree requires no business background, making it a viable option for students from any educational background.

“There are approximately 26 million Americans over the age of 25 that have completed some college but who have not completed a college degree. In Texas that number is approximately 4 million,” said Dr. Kent Gallaher, LCU Provost and Chief Academic Officer. “Yet we know that education is powerful. For example, college graduates are less likely to be unemployed, will enjoy significantly higher wages, and especially for first-generation college grads, education provides a pathway for building generational wealth…”

Dr. Gallaher stressed that education has the power to transform lives and said the university continues to seek ways to make it more affordable and convenient to get a degree.

Contact LCU admissions for more information.