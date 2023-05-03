LUBBOCK, Texas — The Spring commencement ceremony for Lubbock Christian University graduates will occur Saturday at the Rip Griffin Center at 10:00 a.m.

According to a press release, the ceremony will recognize both undergraduate and graduate students.

“Graduating students will represent the B. Ward Lane College of Professional Studies, the School of Business, the J.E. & Eileen Hancock College of Liberal Arts, the School of Education and the Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies,” LCU said.

Dave Marcinkowski, Founder and Partner of Madera Residential, will be the keynote speaker, according to LCU.

In addition, two full-time LCU faculty members, will unknowingly be recognized for “outstanding contributions to teaching” and will receive the L.R. Wilson Teaching Award.

For those who unable to attend in person, the commencement ceremony will be live streamed.