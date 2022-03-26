LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) intentionally provides their students with opportunities to learn how to make wise financial decisions for their future. One such opportunity took place this week as TJ Ojehomon presented a two-part event on myths about finances and financial planning for after college.

Ojehomon is a successful financial coach and real estate agent in the Nashville, TN area, who began his professional career in banking and financial services. He is the founder and former Executive Director of a college student mentoring program called Project Purpose, specializing in mentoring students in the areas of life skills, personal development, career readiness, and financial literacy. His presentation to LCU students this week, The Twelve Biggest Myths About Life After College included information on misconceptions in handling money, making career choices, and navigating your 20’s.

Kecia Jackson, Associate Dean of Students and Title IX Coordinator for the university, commented, “We want to prepare our students for lives of purpose and service. In order to do that, they need to be good stewards of all aspects of their lives including money. We want our students to be educated about wise financial choices, so they are not hindered by financial restraints, but enabled to serve the kingdom. TJ Ojehomon did a fantastic job giving students practical skills and tools to consider in making one smart decision each day. We are thankful for him sharing his talents with our community.”

Students often talk about how they wish they were better trained and educated in the areas of money, taxes, debt, and finances. LCU aims to equip students with the tools and information they need to make them successful with their finances from the start of their time at the university. Another example of the training provided to students is that the Financial Assistance Office schedules a one-on-one financial counseling session for each new student. During the session financial aid counselors discuss student loans and emphasize borrowing only what is needed and students are provided a summary of costs vs. awards.

Randal Dement, Vice President for Student Life at LCU, shared the following, “We are just a few days away from April, which is Financial Literacy month. This is such an important topic for all ages, but especially college age students who are making impactful decisions at a young age. The goal is to get them thinking about making smart financial decisions now and not waiting until later. Now is the time for them to understand the outcomes of saving, investing in their future through hard work, managing debt, and building for the future – discerning wisdom and truth in financial decisions.”

(Photo provided in a press release from LCU)

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 63 years. LCU is ranked #15 by U.S. News and World Report for best undergraduate teaching programs and fosters academic tenacity among beginning undergraduate students to both establish and bolster persistence. For more information, please visit www.LCU.edu.

