LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University held its winter commencement ceremony on Saturday at the Rip Griffin Center at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony recognized both graduate and undergraduate students who completed the necessary requirements for their degrees.

David Arrington was the speaker for this year’s ceremony. Arrington graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in finance in 1983 and has been successful in the outdoor advertising, self-storage, and publishing businesses.

Graduating students represented the B. Ward Lane College of Professional Studies, the School of Business, the J.E. & Eileen Hancock College of Liberal Arts, the School of Education, the Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies, and the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Honors College.

If you were not able to attend the ceremony, you can watch the livestream recording by clicking here.