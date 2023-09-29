LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University’s theatre department is set to present their fall musical, The Apple Tree from October 7 to October 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the McDonald Moody Auditorium.

LCU said in a press release tickets are $25 and $15 for students and seniors.

“This delightful show, with three different stories, will charm audiences of all ages. The Diary of Adam and Eve, by Mark Twain, The Lady or the Tiger, and Passionella are set to music by Harnick and Bock, some of the most prolific and famous musical composers,” Dr. Laurie Doyle, the director of the show said.

