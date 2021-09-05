Lubbock Christian University hosting Art Holdings: Art for Art’s Sale

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Christian University:

The Division of Visual Art at Lubbock Christian University (LCU) is holding an art exhibit and art sale. The exhibit and sale contain several works of art which are past holdings of the University that have been designated to be sold.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the LCU art program. Ronelle Howell, who serves as an assistant professor and the program coordinator for Visual Arts in the Communication/Fine Arts Department at LCU said, “The raised funds will target student scholarships, as well as needed facility and equipment improvements to enhance student experiences and learning. The Art Division is looking forward to expanding space for studio classes and senior studios, to accommodate needs for increased enrollment and degree specialization.”

There are 13 paintings for sale, with appraised values ranging from $450 up to $19,000. Howell continued, “The exhibit and sale include some interesting pieces that will appeal to a variety of interests. Any reasonable offers will be considered for the artwork, as listed values are only appraisals.”

The public is invited to visit the LCU campus to view the artwork during any of the following times:

Art for Art’s Sale Exhibit: August 15-October 1

Open for viewing: Mon-Thurs 8am-5pm, Fri 8am-12pm

Reception: Thursday, Sept 30, 5:30-7:30pm

Location: Ling Center for Academic Achievement (CAA), Gallery 2

In addition to the Art for Art’s Sale exhibit, there are multiple student art exhibits going on con-currently in the LCU Art Studio Gallery, the Pioneer Gallery in the University Library, and Center for Academic Achievement (CAA) Gallery 1.

For more information on the exhibits or purchasing a painting, contact Ronelle.Howell@LCU.edu.

(Photo provided by Lubbock Christian University)

(Photo provided by Lubbock Christian University)

(Photo provided by Lubbock Christian University)

(Press release from Lubbock Christian University)