Lubbock Christian University named a Great College to Work For

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) –

For the sixth consecutive year, Lubbock Christian University was named to The Chronicle of Higher Education’s Honor Roll of Great Colleges to Work For (GCWF) and recognized in nine of twelve categories.

“Lubbock Christian University is very thankful to be recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education in its Honor Roll of Great Colleges Workplaces,” Dr. Brian Starr, LCU Executive Vice President, Presidential Interim Leadership Team. “We are blessed with a skilled and dedicated faculty and staff who work in wonderful unity to serve and challenge our students.”

According to the Chronicle of Higher Education’s website, the GCWF program annually conducts surveys to determine essential qualities of a college workspace. In this, its eleventh year, the program surveyed 236 institutions – 85 of which were recognized and 42 of which made the honor roll.

LCU was recognized in nine of the twelve categories the GCWF acknowledges:

· Collaborative Governance

· Confidence in Senior Leadership

· Facilities, Workspace and Security

· Job Satisfaction

· Professional/Career Development

· Respect and Appreciation

· Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship

· Teaching Environment (Faculty)

· Work/Life Balance

Implementing a rigorous undergraduate research program, increasing and updating facilities, and focusing on academic tenacity, LCU devotes itself to transforming lives and continually improving as an institution for faculty, staff, and students alike to work and learn.

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private master’s level institution that promotes unique educational opportunities with a strategic focus on student success in four key areas: spiritual formation, intellectual growth, personal stewardship and leadership development. Degree programs are offered for both bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees. For 60 years, the school has offered academic excellence in a Christian environment. For more information, visit www.LCU.edu.



