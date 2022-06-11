LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) has named GRACO Real Estate Development, Inc., as the LCU 2022 Community Partner of the Year for their outstanding support of LCU and the greater Lubbock community.

A full service commercial real estate company, GRACO primarily develops new commercial projects and is active in contract leasing, property management, construction management, and brokerage.

Lisa Fraze, Director of Alumni Relations and Community Engagement for the University, shared, “GRACO has always stood out as a servant-minded company that encourages small and large businesses in our community. Lubbock Christian University has had close ties with the Andrews family for many years, and they consistently support community involvement with grace and integrity.”

The Community Partners program is an initiative developed to strengthen relationships between Lubbock Christian University and local businesses. These businesses are invited to partner with LCU in a mutually beneficial relationship that provides growth in community endeavors and future opportunities.

The Community Partner of the Year Award, presented annually, is chosen from the many LCU Community Partners for their engagement and support of the LCU community. GRACO has been an LCU Community Partner since the start of the program in 2017. They have maintained

a high level of excellence and a community-minded spirit while assisting businesses to achieve their goals.

GRACO has been involved in several LCU initiatives over the years since 2001. They have been generous financial supporters for university athletics, various endowed scholarship funds, Business Connect, and Community Partners. They have also shown support for LCU by flying the blue LCU flags multiple times a year at West End and Kingsgate shopping centers.

Christy McClendon, Vice President at GRACO, responded, “We are honored to be named the LCU Community Partner of the Year. We are thankful for the people and students at Lubbock Christian University and their impact in our community, and we proudly support their mission.”

Raymond Richardson, Vice President for University Advancement, commented, “Every year Lubbock Christian University honors a community partner that has extended incredible support to the university. GRACO Real Estate and the Andrews family have supported LCU for more than two decades. Randy, Gary, and Christy have a big heart for Christian education, and we are thankful for the significant impact they have made on this campus and in the lives of our students.” For more information about Community Partners visit the LCU website.

Lubbock Christian University is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service.

