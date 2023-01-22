LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Accounting Department is offering cram courses for individual sections of the CPA exam in 2023.

According to a press release from LCU, the first round of courses will focus on Financial Accounting and Reporting and take place on February 3 and 4.

The university said the two-day cram course will be held in the Christa Dobbs Center for Business on Friday (Feb. 3) from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday (Feb. 4) from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Participants may choose to attend in person or by virtual livestream, LCU said.

Course costs are $300 for LCU alumni and $500 for non LCU alumni and includes a boxed lunch on Saturday.



“The cram course is designed for exam candidates who have been actively studying for a particular section of the CPA Exam and intend to take the section in the near future. During the course we will learn study tips, exam day strategies, and discuss topics that are regularly seen on the exam. We will work through exam-type problems together and practice timing on multiple choice questions,” said Dr. Laci Richardson, CPA and Assistant Professor of Accounting at LCU, in the press release.



Some requirements and tips for those interested in participating:

Participants must have access to Becker CPA Exam Review course. (For those who do not have this resource, contact Dr. Richardson for information on purchasing at a discounted rate through LCU’s license with Becker.)

Participants should take at least one of the Becker simulated exams before the cram course.

The cram course is most productive for those who have already been studying for the exam section and are within a few weeks of sitting for the exam section.

LCU said other courses being offered later this year include Regulation (May 12-13), Financial Accounting and Reporting (July 14-15) and Auditing and Attestation (October 13-14)



Visit LCU: CPA Exam Cram Course to register and for more information