LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) has been recognized for the tenth consecutive year as being a Great College to Work For by The Chronicle of Higher Education. The recognition is based on results from a random survey of LCU employees conducted in the spring by Modern Think.

LCU President, Dr. Scott McDowell, shared the following, “LCU has been recognized in this remarkable way for 10 consecutive years because it truly is a great place to work! Our campus community is filled with staff and faculty that are fully committed to the mission of transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service.”

According to the Great Colleges to Work For website, their program annually conducts surveys to determine essential qualities of a college workspace. This year marked the 15th anniversary of the program, which surveyed 212 institutions. LCU was one of 14 in the Southwest Region to be honored.

Haley Burton, Instructor of Finance, stated, “My favorite part of the work at LCU is the relationships we form with our students, both in the classroom and through one-on-one academic advising. And I believe that truly sets us apart from other universities. I also have the privilege to work and collaborate with some of the most brilliant minds in business – who also happen to be some of my favorite people. I’m so proud of our pursuit to provide the highest quality education to our students – in the School of Business and across campus.”

After what have unarguably been some of the most difficult years in recent history for many businesses, to receive this recognition for the tenth year in a row is a testament to the environment and the culture of LCU and those employed there.

“I love working at LCU because I feel valued and heard,” said Isaias Miranda, Director of the Center for Student Success. “I appreciate the opportunities I have been given to grow and develop in my role on campus. I am grateful to work in a Christian environment where we are all on the same page to serve students. Lubbock Christian University is truly a great place to work for!”

LCU’s repeated recognition within this significant distinction not only highlights the university’s employee culture, but also demonstrates the raised level of healthy pride employees take in their workplace.

Offering a quality education that goes beyond the classroom, increasing and updating facilities, and focusing on academic tenacity, LCU is continually striving for improvement as an institution for faculty, staff, and students alike to work and learn. With the recently constructed Gullo Tennis Complex, new degree programs on the horizon, and a new three-story residence hall under construction, the university is experiencing momentum that adds excitement and anticipation to the employee’s work experience.

Dr. Don Williams, Professor Emeritus of Communication and Theater, said, “In my 53 years of having worked at LCU as a faculty member and an academic dean, I’ve witnessed the ups and downs of the university within that time span, but the one continuous positive factor recognized even by those outside the university is the dedication of the LCU faculty and their desire to fulfill the university’s mission.”

“It continues to be a great place to work because of our unified passion for challenging students to meet their life’s ambitions,” added Dr. Williams.

