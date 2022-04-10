LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) School of Education in partnership with The Knowledge Center, Inc. are honored to make their yearly recognition of distinguished educators from the Lubbock area. This year eight outstanding educators are being recognized, and two of those individuals will receive the LCU Award for Excellence in Teaching at a reception on April 12.

The award is presented annually to remarkable educators in recognition of their diligent efforts in educating tomorrow’s generations and as encouragement for the tangible impact they make through the long hours and dedicated commitment to their students. World events in recent years have made the need to appreciate and encourage teachers more evident.

Area school superintendents nominated distinguished educators for their commitment and passion for teaching and learning. Among the nomination criteria were student performance, knowledge of the subject matter, instructional resources and technology, leadership in the school and the school district, professional development, and community service.

The finalists for the 2022 Lubbock Christian University Award for Excellence in Teaching are:

Micaela Brown – Chemistry 1 & 2, Lubbock-Cooper High School in Lubbock-Cooper ISD

Angie Gunter – Algebra II & Pre-Calculus, Idalou High School in Idalou ISD

Daniel Heberly – Williams Elementary School in Lubbock ISD

Julie O’Neal – 6th-8th Math, Lorenzo Secondary School in Lorenzo ISD

Jody Rowland – Vocational Agriculture, Roosevelt High School in Roosevelt ISD

Teresa Shires – 4th Science, Shallowater Intermediate School in Shallowater ISD

Zachariah Vega – Kindergarten, Westwind Elementary School in Frenship ISD

Leslie Wint – PreK-5th Instructional Coach, Ralls Elementary School in Ralls ISD

Dr. Sam Ayers, Director of Graduate Education for LCU, shared, “It is a privilege to be associated with the teaching profession and to have the opportunity to recognize Lubbock area educators who represent the best in teaching and learning.”

At the reception on Tuesday, Mark Griffin, President and CEO of The Rip Griffin Companies, will speak to those in attendance. The LCU School of Education will announce the top two teachers, as determined by a community panel, who will each receive the Lubbock Christian University Award for Excellence in Teaching for 2022 and $1,000. All nominated teachers will receive $100 and an engraved brass teacher handbell. HEB is the corporate sponsor for this event.

