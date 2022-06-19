LUBBOCK Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) has selected the 2022-23 cohort of Cornerstone Scholars for the fall incoming freshman class. These exceptional students were chosen because of their proven leadership and positive influence in their schools, faith communities, and in their local town or city. The individuals have an outstanding history of peer leadership, inspirational influence, and relational skills.

The Cornerstone Scholars program is a full-tuition scholarship, completely dependent on nominations by school counselors, youth ministers and pastors, schoolteachers, or other adults in the student’s life. The young men and women nominated demonstrate amazing love, intense courage, outstanding character, and unmitigated integrity.

“LCU Cornerstone Scholars are a group of individuals that strive to be intentional about leadership, service, and engaging with the campus community,” shared Kecia Jackson, who serves as Associate Dean of Students and oversees the Cornerstone Scholar program. “We currently have three sophomores and five freshmen students serving in this role. We are excited to add five more outstanding individuals for the 2022-2023 academic year.”

From the forty-two students who applied and interviewed, the following five incoming freshmen were awarded the scholarship: Rebecca Kimani from Lubbock, Texas; Jaivan Alvarez from Plainview, Texas; Elijah Roark from Childress, Texas; Kensie Franklin from Frisco, Texas; and Cody Boquet from Anchorage, Alaska.

The collective number of activities the students participated in while in high school is quite extensive. From athletics to theater, student leadership teams to honor societies, and community volunteering to church involvement, each of the new scholars have been living lives of leadership and service in their communities.

Jackson concluded, “The applicant pool for this fall was deep and rich. We were honored to meet so many young men and women who are already leading well where the Lord has them. It made it difficult to select just five, but it was also encouraging to know that our future is in good hands. We are excited to welcome our new students who bring unique gifts and strengths that will enrich the campus through our Cornerstone Scholars program”.

Visit lcu.edu/cornerstone-scholars for more information or to nominate a student.

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 62 years. LCU is ranked #15 by U.S. News and World Report for best undergraduate teaching programs and fosters academic tenacity among beginning undergraduate students to both establish and bolster persistence. For more information, please visit www.LCU.edu.

