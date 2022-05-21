LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) is offering a variety of camp experiences this summer, providing opportunities for preschool age children through high school students. Registration is now open for all camps.

“Creating opportunities for teens to engage God and one another is so important,” shared Josh Stephens, LCU Dean of Students and Director of LCU Summer Camps. “Our staff desires to facilitate spiritual growth, build community, and create long lasting memories.”

Encounter, LCU’s on-campus experience for ninth graders through high school graduates, will run from June 12-18. Aside from nightly entertainment that includes comedians, illusionists, and hypnotists, the camp includes interactive Bible classes, speakers from across the country and powerful worship led by LCU’s own contemporary a cappella group, Best Friends.

Camp Champion is an immersive middle school experience where teens can just be teens and grow in their walk with Jesus. It runs from June 26-July 1 on the LCU campus, and is for sixth to eighth grade students, featuring similar entertainment and engagement with daily speakers as Encounter, all focused on the weeklong theme, “Castaway”.

Pine Springs, an LCU run camp in the mountains of the Lincoln National Forest in New Mexico is open to middle school and high school students. Each week is different and full of wonderful experiences and tremendous spiritual growth opportunities.

Each of LCU’s camps is staffed by LCU students who fill the role of camp counselors, all interviewed by a selection committee of LCU faculty, staff, and administrators. Learn more and register at the LCU Camps website.

In addition to these camps, LCU Athletics is offering a variety of sports camps throughout the summer. Ranging from various skills camps to team camps, there is sure to be something for athletes of all ages and skill levels, all led by the LCU coaching staff and athletes. Visit the LCU Sports Camps website to sign up and for details on all the camps offered by the athletic department.

LCU Rec Camps are another option for kids who are interested in a week of fun. Open to campers between the ages of 4-12, Rec Camp offers a week of games, athletics, scavenger hunts, crafts and more. More information and links to sign up can be found on the Rec Summer Camp website.

“No matter what is going on this summer, make sure you share one of these camps with the kids or teens in your life,” urged Stephens. “It will be an experience they will not forget.”

