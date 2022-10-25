LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a press release from Lubbock Christian University, two family-friendly Halloween events will be open to the public on October 30, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

A Trunk or Treat will be hosted by the school’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at the RIP Griffin Center located on 5502 26th Street (26th and Chicago), the press release said.

At the same time, the Art Department will host a Dia De Los Muertos in the school’s art studio at 3202 A. Eileen Blvd., according to LCU.

“Children and families are invited to dress up in family-friendly costumes and come enjoy both of these fun, safe, free events on the LCU campus,” the university announced.