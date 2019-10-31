Lubbock Christian University to announce seven-figure donation

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University will announce a seven-figure donation at a press conference Friday morning.

The significant gift comes from the James A. “Buddy” Davidson Charitable Foundation, and will endow the first chair in the Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies.

An endowed chair allows a University to attract a higher quality professor for a particular line of study. The first appointment to the new chair will be announced along with the endowment, by Dr. Foy Mills Jr.

The money will be spent on faculty development and research, and scholarships.

The press conference to announce the donation will be at the LCU Christian Development Center at 10 a.m. Friday.