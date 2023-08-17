LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Christian University announced it will open its residence hall for the new class of freshman students on Thursday.

The doors will open at 9:00 a.m. at the Katie Rogers Residence Hall and the Johnson Hall, said a press release.

LCU administration, staff, faculty, alumni and current students will be available to “welcome them and to offer a helping hand.” Additionally LCU President Dr. Scott McDowell will be expected among those helping students at the residence hall, said the release.

According to the release, the LCU community aims to help make the process and transition as smooth as possible as they help move students into their new “home away from home.”

The release expressed that the LCU family is excited for the arrival of the new “Chaps” and to participate in the special tradition of helping welcome and move in students.