LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) announced it will add a new residence hall to campus – Gullo Hall.

The construction of the building is set to be completed later this fall with occupancy planned for the spring 2024 semester, according to the university in a press release.

Gullo Hall will be a 64,248 square foot building with multiple community spaces, “conducive to building and enhancing our sense and practice of community” and living spaces with 171 additional beds, according to the press release.

“Adding a new residence hall will increase the footprint for on-campus living, which will create greater opportunities for students to share an amazing campus life experience,” the press release said.

Photo provided by Lubbock Christian University

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) is excited to unveil the newest building addition to campus, Gullo Hall. The new state of the art residence hall is set to be completed later this fall, with occupancy planned for the spring 2024 semester.

Engaging students in a life-changing educational experience within the context of a natural Christian community—that is the heart of what makes LCU so special. Adding a new residence hall will increase the footprint for on-campus living, which will create greater opportunities for students to share an amazing campus life experience. Gullo Hall was designed to have multiple common spaces conducive to building and enhancing our sense and practice of community.

Recent capital improvements have been made on the LCU campus over the past decade through the generous investment of many generous alumni, partners, and friends who have seen the vision and believed in the university’s mission, and the same is true for Gullo Hall. These faithful and supportive families, businesses, foundations, and friends have said “yes” to our mission, and because of their commitment to LCU, many of our students will be blessed with an additional, exceptional on-campus housing experience.

Jim Cardwell and the Cardwell family are benefactors who have been investing in and influencing the university since 1974, when the family patriarch, Jack Cardwell, joined the LCU Board of Trustees. Jim Cardwell, who now serves as a trustee on the board himself, shared, “Our family has a long history with LCU, and we have seen first-hand how students’ lives are changed for the better by being in community with Christian mentors and peers. We are very excited that this project will create greater capacity for even more students to experience the life changing education at LCU.”

Tony and Dolly Gullo, the namesakes for Gullo Hall, have been advocates for the student experience for over 25 years. Their incredibly generous donations have been an investment that has had a transformational impact on both the appearance of our campus and the lives of our students.

When asked about why they wanted to support this project, Dolly Gullo responded, “We chose to be involved in this project because we wanted to help the school grow and expand. It brings me joy to know friendships will be formed in the new residence hall that will last a lifetime.”

Dave Marcinkowski, partner of Madera Residential, commented on his company’s involvement: “Madera and Quext are and will always be Lubbock-based companies. So, where better for us to launch our revolutionary IoT (Internet of Things) solution than LCU’s brand new student residence, Gullo Hall. We cannot thank the leadership at LCU enough for this opportunity and partnership. Our two Christ-centered organizations will continue to make Lubbock proud with other initiatives we are working on together.”

The Randolph Foundation for Higher Education has made significant investments in LCU through enhancements to the Rhodes Perrin Recreation Center and other projects, and they have chosen to partner with the university for this project as well. Doug Randolph shared, “When the Randolph Foundation for Higher Education met, we looked at this project and felt it was the right thing to do.”

Raymond Richardson, Vice President for University Advancement, shared, “LCU has been allowed to dream big about the future because donors, friends, alumni, and the surrounding community are living the vision of the University right beside us. Gullo Hall has been a great project for the university because God opened doors for fundraising. God brought a Christ-centered construction company to us for this project, and our students will live in a place named in honor of the Gullos, two amazing ambassadors for the Lord.”

Gullo Hall will be a 64,248 square foot building filled with spaces for students to live and do life together, including community spaces and living spaces with 171 additional beds. For more information on Gullo Hall, or for ways to give to the project, visit LCU.edu/give/res-hall.

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for 65 years. For more information visit www.LCU.edu.

