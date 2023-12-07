LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Christian University 2023 winter commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday at the RIP Griffin Center at 10:00 a.m., said LCU.

The ceremony will recognize undergraduate and graduate students who have completed the requirements for their degrees.

The ceremony’s guest speaker will be David Arrington, LCU said. Arrington graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in finance in 1983. Following his undergrad, he began his own oil and gas company in Midland. Arrington also pursued the outdoor advertising, self-storage and publishing businesses. LCU said Arrington has proven that success is possible through hard work and inventiveness.

Graduating students will represent the B. Ward Lane College of Professional Studies, the School of Business, the J.E. & Eileen Hancock College of Liberal Arts, the School of Education, the Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies and the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Honors College.

For those unable to attend, the ceremony will be live streamed here.