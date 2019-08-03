Lubbock Christian University women’s basketball excel on and off the court

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Christian University:

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced last week that the Lubbock Christian University (LCU) women’s basketball team ranked second in the NCAA Division II 2018-19 WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Rolls.

Along with winning the NCAA Division II Championship during the 2018-19 basketball season, the Lady Chaps have again placed with high honors in academics for collegiate athletes. According to the press release from the WBCA, “The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season.”

Coach Steve Gomez said, “We are incredibly fortunate at Lubbock Christian University to have such highly committed student-athletes as evidenced by their performance this year in the classroom and on the court.”

On the 2018-19 roster, Emma Middleton – sophomore, Kailin Davis – junior, and Olivia Robertson – senior were also honors college students. The Lady Chaps’ overall team grade point average is 3.77 and has ranked in the top colleges since leaving NAIA in 2014.

Gomez said, “They deserve a tremendous amount of credit for their ability to navigate the physical, mental and emotional time demands of college athletics while pursuing excellence in the classroom. In addition to their own efforts, we have to also recognize the professionalism and dedication of the faculty at LCU as they sacrificially serve all of the students at LCU.”

