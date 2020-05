LUBBOCK, Texas — Members of one Lubbock congregation gathered Saturday afternoon to help out those in need in our community.

Emmanuel Worship Center distributed over 1,200 boxes of food in the church parking lot.

The food distribution began at noon and continued until all the boxes were given away.

Anyone in need was welcomed to stop by the church to pick up a food box.

The church is located at 1102 70th Street.

