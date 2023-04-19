LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Area Roofing Contractors Association teamed up with local suppliers to replace the roof of the Flint Avenue Baptist Church in the Arnett Benson neighborhood.

The church is located at 900 North Flint Avenue. Work started April 17.

LARCA, ABC Supply, GAF, and Owens Corning have teamed up to provide all the material and labor to replace the shingles for the Flint Avenue Baptist Church.

“Each year we try and help the community by replacing roofs that cannot be covered by conventional means, “said Nick Jones, the President of LARCA.