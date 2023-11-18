LUBBOCK, Texas — Christ the King Cathedral honored members of the Lubbock community who have been affected by suicide on Saturday morning.

The event was in observance of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, which is the one day a year when suicide survivors come together to “find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope.”

ISOSLD was created by Congress in 1999 and has been “sponsored and supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, please click here.