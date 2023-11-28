LUBBOCK, Texas — Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lubbock announced in a press release on Monday it would be offering a sing-along service on Sunday, December 17 and several other events for the holiday season.

Redeemer will also offer mid-week service on December 6, 13, and 20 at 7 p.m. The sing-along service will take place at 6 p.m. with popular hymns and Bible readings. Hot chocolate and cookies will be offered after the service.

Redeemer Lutheran Church is located at 2221 Avenue W.

See the full list of events below:

Wednesdays, December 6,13 and 20 at 7 p.m.: Midweek service

Sunday, December 17 at 6 pm: Sing-Along service

Sunday, December 24 at 5 pm: Christmas Eve service

Monday, December 25 at 10 a.m.: Christmas Day service