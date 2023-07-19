Greg Carley, St. John’s United Methodist Church member and actor, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming fundraiser performances.

Mass Appeal was originally written in 1982 by the late Bill C. Davis.

Carley said the play delved into issues surrounding disillusionment with the church, and adressed the struggles ministers often face alone. It tells the story of an older, complacent priest being challenged to a bolder faith by a young, idealistic seminarian with a past.

The play addresses both the angst of religious abuse and the search for a genuine faith that transcends denominations, Carley said. The faithful son and the prodigal son both meet, perhaps learning that they were both prodigals in some way; both valued by God.

Tickets are free but a $20 donation is suggested, which will go toward St. John’s UMC ministries.

The play is scheduled to be hosted at 7:30 p.m. July 22 and 29, in the sanctuary at 1501 University Ave. Tickets are available at stjohnslubbock.org.