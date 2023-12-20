LUBBOCK, Texas — While Christmas is on a lot of people’s minds, Senior Pastor at First United Methodist Church in Lubbock, Dr. Todd Salzwedel, the Advent Season is having a lot of influence on the holidays this year.

“We are in the season of Advent, the historic season of Advent, which is the fourth Sunday leading up to Christmas,” described Dr. Salzwedel. “This year, given that the fourth Sunday does fall on Christmas Eve, we’re going to do all four Sunday morning services and four Christmas Eve services, which will be different.”

Dr. Salzwedel said the four-morning services will go as normal, but with a focus on Advent since Sunday will be the last day of the season. The evening services, however, will be oriented around Christmas Eve. Dr. Salzwedel explained that Advent is a time of preparation for Christmas, and all of the anticipation will culminate into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for those who celebrate.

“Sort of like when we prepare for the birth of a child, our own children, and we can hardly wait and we want to shout out to the world to tell everybody about this newborn child,” Dr. Salzwedel said. “Well, we do the same thing on Christmas Eve.”

FUMC is expecting over 1,000 people to come to the evening services alone. Dr. Salzwedel said all of the people and services come with a lot of preparation, especially for those in the choir loft.

The choir will be singing and leading worship there and will do something called lessons and Carols, which is a series of different scriptural lessons, and then there’ll be anthems and hymns that we all know,” explained Dr. Salzwedel. “So the choir and the music ministry has been working, they’ve been in overdrive over the last few months getting ready for getting ready for Christmas Eve.”

Dr. Salzwedel said he can’t wait to see months of hard work and anticipation come together, much like the Advent and Christmas seasons.

“That Christmas Eve service is one of those times that people that may attend elsewhere or live out of town, they make a point of being here on Christmas Eve to see the tableau, to see all that’s going on,” said Dr. Salzwedel. “And so their excitement and anticipation is infectious; we can hardly wait to share that with them.”

A list of some of the Christmas Eve services happening around town on Sunday, Dec. 24th is below.

First United Methodist Church:

Morning

8:45am,11:00am Traditional

9:00am Chapel

11:00am Contemporary

Evening 4:00pm Contemporary 6:00pm, 9:00pm Traditional 11:00pm Chapel



Southcrest Baptist Church

3:00pm (Child-friendly) & 4:30pm

Trinity Church

8:30am, 9:30am and 11:15am

Special Service: 11:00pm

Lakeridge Methodist Church

10:30am, 5:00pm Traditional

6:00pm Contemporary

First Presbyterian Church

5:30pm-7:30pm

Hope Lutheran Church

10:00am and 7:00pm

Holy Spirit Catholic Church

Morning 8:00am and 10:30am

Evening Children’s Mass: 5:00pm 8:00pm



St. Luke’s Lubbock–Central Campus

12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:00pm and 11:00pm

Monterey Church of Christ