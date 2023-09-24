LUBBOCK, Texas — Citibus said in a press release it is inviting the public to attend one of four upcoming public meetings to share any and all feedback and recommendations for potential improvements to its service.

The organization said it hopes to make travel by bus shorter and closer to what it would be in a car, reduce wait times between buses and connect new areas not currently served by Citibus, according to a press release.

Citibus also said in a press release it is looking to ultimately improve access to jobs, shopping, and local services, to improve mobility for Lubbock residents who can’t or don’t drive.

Public meetings are scheduled at the following times:

September 25, 2023 Citibus Downtown Transfer Plaza, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 801 Broadway

September 26, 2023 T.J. Patterson Library, 12 p.m.- 1:30 p.m., 1836 Parkway Drive

September 26, 2023 Citizens Tower, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., 1314 Avenue K

September 27, 2023 Groves Branch Library, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., 5520 19th Street



To learn more about the Citibus meetings, click here.