Lubbock City Council amends ordinance regarding Lubbock’s downtown brick streets

LUBBOCK, TX—Lubbock’s City Council amended a new ordinance regarding downtown Lubbock’s brick streets Tuesday and many members of the community had strong opinions about the brick streets to share.

“We are in the historical center of downtown and not in some unremarkable strip shopping center,” said Mary Henry, who is against removing the brick from downtown.

The ordinance would lessen historical protections on downtown Lubbock’s brick streets, and the city council decided to repeal some protections of the brick streets. This will allow better maintenance to potholes but could also mean some streets could soon be replaced with asphalt.

For community members like Brandon Kute it’s about time the bricks were removed.

“I don’t smile when I see brick streets,” said Kute. “They are slick when they are wet they are worse when it’s icy and as a motorcyclist I avoid them at all costs.”

But for Jane Henry and Mary Crites the history behind the bricks is important to preserve.

“Preserving our heritage is important and it makes downtown different from the rest of town when you are here you know you’re in the core,” said Henry.

And while the amended ordinance voted on by the city council doesn’t give all the protections they hoped for, they say it’s just important community opinions are heard.

“It’s important to have a process in place that allows for thoughtful discussion from multiple parties,” said Crites.

While the ordinance would take away some of those protections they only apply to certain streets, so streets like Broadway and Buddy Holly Avenue would be able to keep their bricks.