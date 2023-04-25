LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock City Council announced in a press release on Wednesday it voted to confirm Courtney Paz as the City of Lubbock’s 17th City Secretary.

On Tuesday, April 25, the Lubbock City Council voted to confirm Courtney Paz as the City’s 17th City Secretary. She has served as interim City Secretary since March.

Paz joined the City of Lubbock as Deputy City Secretary in 2017, coordinating the boards and commissions process, serving as staff liaison for the Appointments Advisory Board, and project manager for the city’s records management software, and day-to-day functions of the Office of the City Secretary.

She was previously employed by the South Plains Association of Governments (SPAG) Regional Services, and served as interim City Manager for the City of Lockney for nine months as part of SPAG’s pilot Interim City Manager program.

Paz received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Public Administration from Texas Tech University.