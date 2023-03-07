LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday approved a donation of 100 acres of “city-owned” land for the upcoming Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

The City initially approved the land donation in April for the purpose of “constructing and operating” the veteran’s cemetery. The title to the was land was sent to the Texas General Land Office, according to the meeting agenda.

The title had a reversion clause that would return the land back to the City if it wasn’t used for the cemetery.

The agenda also said the City was notified that the United States Veterans Administration would provide funding for construction and future operations would be funded by the Texas Veterans Land Board.

The designated area for the cemetery would be east of Lubbock on 50th Street.

City officials think the cemetery will up and functioning in the next two years.