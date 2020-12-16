Lubbock City Council extends paid absence for wounded firefighter Matt Dawson

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council voted Tuesday to extend the paid leave of absence period for injured Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson.

Dawson was injured January 11, 2020 while working a crash. He was hit by a car and spent a long time recovering in the hospital. Two other first responders were killed in the incident.

Related Story: Lubbock firefighter, police officer killed while working crash on Interstate 27

Dawson’s leave will be extended by one year and he will receive full pay. Until January 11, 2022, Dawson can elect to receive full benefits through a disability retirement.

The city approved more than $17,000 to make up for the loss of income while Dawson was on disability.

Dawson returned to Lubbock from Colorado in August. He was sent to Colorado to receive treatment for the injuries he sustained in the crash.