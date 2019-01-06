Local News

Lubbock City Council meeting day, time to change starting January 22

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 11:38 AM CST

Updated: Jan 06, 2019 01:24 PM CST

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting January 22, the City of Lubbock City Council will start holding its meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

The Council's regular session start time will also change from 5:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The first meeting under this new schedule will be Tuesday, January 22.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

