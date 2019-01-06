Lubbock City Council meeting day, time to change starting January 22

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas

Starting January 22, the City of Lubbock City Council will start holding its meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

The Council's regular session start time will also change from 5:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The first meeting under this new schedule will be Tuesday, January 22.

