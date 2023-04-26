LUBBOCK, Texas – On April 13, after four hours of discussing proposed amendments to the Unified Development Code (UDC) the Planning & Zoning Commission (P&Z) came to a unanimous decision to recommend the code to the Lubbock City Council for adoption. On Monday, City Council held the first reading for the ordinance.

“There’s been a lot of input, not just from developers, but people who represent neighborhood associations, people who represent other community organizations, they’ve all worked very hard on this,” said District 3 Councilman Mark McBrayer.

It’s been in the works since July 2019 as city officials crafted an updated UDC which is a document that would unify and simplify Lubbock’s zoning and development standards.

“We’ve been zoning by exception for several years in this community, and although we have healthy incremental growth, the volume of our growth justifies change, just like we change everything in our community,” said District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale.

The proposed code would modernize existing zoning regulations, sign ordinances, design standards, and how vacant land is developed. It would replace ordinances that date back nearly half a century.

“It’s time to overhaul and adopt a new code by which we plan and develop our community for many years forward,” Massengale said. “I think the words modernize and simplify, are correct. I believe that this is a living document and that you will never ever approve of a perfect document.”

District 6 Councilwoman Latrelle Joy said the working document has gone through over 800 changes, so she felt the council needed more time to look through the amendments, especially the ones she said came at the last minute.

“You can’t look at this stuff over lunch. It’s too complex,” Joy said. “If you have a code, it’s something that you intend to enforce for everybody. The intent was to simplify the code. The intent was to take some of the burden off of planning and zoning and the office of the Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA), and I’m afraid that this is not going to do that.”

In the end, the council voted to wait until Oct. 1 to officially adopt the UDC to give city officials more time to work out the kinks.

“I think everybody realizes this is a work in progress, just like we all are, and there are works in progress that have to happen, and we will work through those,” said Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne. “As trustees, we have to look to what’s better for our city moving forward, and this document does that. This helps us grow. This helps us expand. This simplifies. This modernizes and makes other people have opportunities and options that they might not otherwise have. This is going to be good for us over time.”



