Lubbock City Council takes up new draft of district maps

LUBBOCK, Texas — City Council on Tuesday considered a new draft of district maps that will determine Lubbock residents’ representation in City Hall for the next decade.

Council members described the difficulties associated with drawing new maps that accommodate Lubbock’s addition of nearly 28,000 more people since 2010.

“Some have had slower growth, some have had more rapid growth,” District 3 councilman Jeff Griffith said. “[We’re] trying to keep up with that futuristically and be fair to minority districts.

For example, District 5 in Southwest Lubbock has grown to about 56,500 people, while District 1 in North Lubbock is home to just about 38,400 people.

By law, each of the six city council districts must include roughly the same number of residents. This cycle, that ideal number is 42,914 people. The new lines must also ensure Lubbock’s two majority-minority districts are not diluted. The city agreed this latest draft achieves those goals and keeps each district within about 7% of their ideal population.

“The history of Lubbock is that we’ve adopted these single-member districts for the purpose of empowering members of the Hispanic and African-American community to elect candidates of their choice. The plan allows that to continue,” David Mendez with the consulting firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, LLP, said.

“Especially districts one and two that are majority-minority need to maintain that balance,” Griffith said. “We hope with this plan shown tonight, that will be a major step forward for the next decade.”

These maps are set to receive final approval on December 14.