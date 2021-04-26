Lubbock City Council to consider resolution keeping Ironman 70.3 triathlon event in city through 2026

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council will consider a resolution to keep the Ironman 70.3 triathlon event in the city for the next several years.

According to the council meeting agenda, the City of Lubbock and the World Triathlon Corporation have negotiated a five-year Host Venue Agreement to ensure this event remains in Lubbock and remains an official Ironman event and qualifier.

In this 2019 file photo, a man is seen competing in the Ironman 70.3 Lubbock triathlon event at Historic Dunbar Lake. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

The event moved from Buffalo Springs Lake to Historic Dunbar Lake in 2019.

The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Agreement details obligations and benefits for both parties.

Visit Lubbock and Market Lubbock, Inc. have supported the event for many years and have offered continued support, the council agenda said.

Market Lubbock has committed to paying the $80,000 event fee and to provide 82 hotel rooms if event registration reaches 2,000 athletes.

The 2019 event had 1,305 athletes registered to compete.

The City of Lubbock would provide safety and oversight services on the same basis as was provided at the last event two years ago.