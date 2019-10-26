Lubbock City Council to Hold Planning Meeting to Discuss Priorities

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, the Lubbock City Council will hold a Priorities Planning Meeting in the Christian Life Center of the First United Methodist Church, located at 1411 Broadway.

The City Manager and Mayor will present the organization’s progress toward previously stated City Council Priorities. These priorities focused on six areas of interest: Fiscal Discipline, Communication, Community Improvement, Public Safety, Growth & Development and Economic Development & Redevelopment.

We are also pleased to welcome two distinguished guest speakers. The first is Ron Holifield, CEO of Strategic Government Resources. He will be making a presentation entitled “Next Generation Communities”. Dr. Tedd Mitchell, Chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, will address those in attendance during the lunch hour.

The afternoon session will start with City Staff presenting the future capital needs of the City; and end with City Council discussing and identifying priorities for the coming year, with an eye into Lubbock’s future.

Citizen feedback and attendance is encouraged.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)