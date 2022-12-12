(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council will honor selected members of the community, city employees and local businesses during a Special Recognition Ceremony on Tuesday, December 13.

According to a press release, the event takes place at 3:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower.

The Special Recognition Ceremony is open to the public.

The City of Lubbock said it will broadcast the event live on city’s cable channel (Optimum channel 2) and at mylubbock.us/video.

Special Recognitions will now be a quarterly offerings and ceremonies going forward, the press release said.