Lubbock City Council to rename sports complex after former Mayor Tom Martin on Monday

The Lubbock City Council will officially rename the Lubbock Youth Sports Complex after former Mayor Thomas A. Martin in a ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, at the Sports Complex at FM 1585 and Milwaukee Avenue.

Speakers at the event will include current and former City Council members and Mrs. Karen Martin.

Former Mayor Martin served 28 years in the public sector as a Public Information Officer and a police officer in Lubbock. He also served as Police Chief in San Marcos and Chief of Police in Grapevine. After retirement, Martin returned to Lubbock, served as District 5 City Councilman and later served two terms as Lubbock’s Mayor. Since he was an avid baseball fan, at its July 9 meeting the City Council unanimously voted to rename the Youth Sports Complex in Martin’s honor.

“Mayor Martin was the architect and chief supporter of the Milwaukee Gateway Project, and helped facilitate a partnership between our city government and the developers along that corridor, which accelerated the installation and development of infrastructure in this growing part of our city,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. “Tom always had an eye on Lubbock’s future, and the Milwaukee project as well as his helping to secure water rights for our city’s needs are an important part of his legacy. His love of baseball and the Texas Rangers makes the naming of this youth sports complex very fitting and deserving.”

All residents are invited to attend.

