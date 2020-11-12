Lubbock City Councilwoman says she has COVID-19

Shelia Patterson Harris (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock City Councilwoman for District 2 Shelia Patterson-Harris took the oath of office Thursday morning after winning re-election. She did so via Zoom video because she tested positive for COVID-19, she said.

Former City Councilman T.J. Patterson administered the oath of office to Patterson-Harris.

“I have COVID,” Patterson-Harris said. “It won’t stop me from doing what we need to do to make sure the citizens are represented in District 2.”

Patterson-Harris then congratulated other councilmembers on their re-election.

“I look forward to us working together one more time,” she said.

Steve Massengale, City Council District 4; Latrelle Joy, City Council District 6; and Dan Pope, Mayor all took the oath office as well. Jorge Hernandez, Municipal Court Judge, was also re-elected and sworn in.

This was the first swearing-in ceremony for the city’s elected officials in the new City Hall, also known as Citizens Tower.

On Wednesday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported four additional deaths and 446 new cases for Lubbock and Lubbock County.

The city reported as of Wednesday 257 deaths, 23,913 total cases and 19,158 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 24.55% of hospital patients were COVID-positive for Trauma Service Area – Region B. TSA-B is a 22-county region around Lubbock.

The State of Texas set up medical tents outside Covenant and University Medical Center this week to expand local hospital capacity.