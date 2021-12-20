Lubbock city office to close for Christmas, New Year’s holidays

(The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.)

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Friday, December 24, and Monday, December 27, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, December 28. City offices will also be closed Friday, December 31 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Regular business hours will be resume Monday, January 3.



Solid Waste

Residential trash:

Week of December 20: trash service will be on Monday and Wednesday; Tuesday and Thursday. There will be no service on Friday, December 24.

Week of December 27: there will be no service Monday, December 27. Trash service will be Tuesday and Thursday, and Wednesday and Friday.

Normal trash schedule will resume on Monday, January 3.



The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will observe the following holiday schedule:

December 24, 25, 27 and January 1: Closed

December 31: closing at 3:00 p.m.

Attended drop-off recycling centers will be closed December 24, 25, 27 and January 1.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Friday, December 24 through Monday, December 27; and Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1. Normal business hours at all locations will resume on Tuesday, December 28; and Monday, January 3.



Municipal Museums

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed Friday, December 24 through Monday, December 27; and Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1. Normal business hours at all locations will resume on Tuesday, December 28; and Monday, January 3.



Community Centers

All community centers will be closed Friday, December 24 through Monday, December 27; and Friday, December 31. The centers will have normal business hours Tuesday, December 28 through Thursday, December 30; and again on Monday, January 3.