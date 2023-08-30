LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock reminded the public city offices will be closed for Labor Day on September 4 and will reopen on September 5.

The city said solid waste collection for Monday and Tuesday were moved to Tuesday and Wednesday. Both landfills, the drop-off station, public libraries and cultural facilities will also be closed on Monday.

All community and senior centers will be closed both Saturday and Monday. The city said the Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden and Arts Center will also be closed Monday,