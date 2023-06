LUBBOCK, Texas — City offices will close July 4 in observance of Independence Day, according to the City of Lubbock.

This includes libraries, cultural facilities (Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center), community and senior centers, Burgess Rushing Tennis Center, Safety City and recycling/landfill operations, the city said. Normal operations will resume on Wednesday, July 5.

Residential trash collection will be postponed to July 5 as well.