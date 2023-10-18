LUBBOCK, Texas – Clinica Hispana Rubymed, a clinic serving the Hispanic community, said in a press release Wednesday it was delighted to announce the grand opening of its first location in West Texas, on 50th Street in Lubbock.

This event will take place October 20, 11:30 a.m. at 2314 50th Street with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, confirmed Briant Garcia, the clinic’s media spokesperson.

The clinic, owned by Ruvilneidis Labanino, has been open for a month, but was getting everything up to code before its grand opening, Garcia added.

According to the clinic, it aims to help the Hispanic community bridge disparities such as language barriers and limited health insurance coverage, the press release said.

“We are thrilled to bring accessible, culturally competent healthcare to the Hispanic community in West Texas,” said Aldo Arredondo, Medical Assistant at Clinica Hispana Rubymed. “Our committed team of healthcare professionals is prepared to offer comprehensive care to patients of all ages.”

Clinica Hispana said it will offer $25 consultations. It plans to provide an array of services tailored to the needs of the Hispanic community.

For more information about Clinica Hispana Rubymed or to schedule an appointment, call (806) 214-1132 or email lubbock@clinicahispanarubymed.com.