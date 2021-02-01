Lubbock clinic to offer COVID-19 antibody infusions

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Division of Emergency Management announced free monoclonal antibody infusions for high-rise COVID patients.

The press release said high-risk criteria for Bamlanivimab or Casirvimab/Imdevimab infusion is defined as one or more of the following criteria:

Have a body mass index (BMI) ≥35; Have chronic kidney disease; Have diabetes; Have immunosuppressive disease; Are currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment; Are ≥65 years of age; Are ≥55 of age AND have one of the following: Cardiovascular disease, OR Hypertension, OR Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease / other chronic respiratory disease; Age 12 – 17 years of age AND have: BMI ≥85th percentile for their age and gender (based on CDC growth charts), OR Sickle cell disease, OR Congenital or acquired heart disease, OR Neurodevelopmental disorders (i.e. cerebral palsy), OR A medical-related technological dependence (i.e. tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or non-COID-related positive pressure ventilation), OR Asthma, reactive airway, or other chronic respiratory disease that requires daily medication for control.

The infusions will take place at the Lubbock COVID-19 Infusion Center located at 2412 50th Street in Lubbock, Texas.