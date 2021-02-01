Lubbock clinic to offer COVID-19 antibody infusions

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Division of Emergency Management announced free monoclonal antibody infusions for high-rise COVID patients.
The press release said high-risk criteria for Bamlanivimab or Casirvimab/Imdevimab infusion is defined as one or more of the following criteria:
- Have a body mass index (BMI) ≥35;
- Have chronic kidney disease;
- Have diabetes;
- Have immunosuppressive disease;
- Are currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment;
- Are ≥65 years of age;
- Are ≥55 of age AND have one of the following:
- Cardiovascular disease, OR
- Hypertension, OR
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease / other chronic respiratory disease;
- Age 12 – 17 years of age AND have:
- BMI ≥85th percentile for their age and gender (based on CDC growth charts), OR
- Sickle cell disease, OR
- Congenital or acquired heart disease, OR
- Neurodevelopmental disorders (i.e. cerebral palsy), OR
- A medical-related technological dependence (i.e. tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or non-COID-related positive pressure ventilation), OR
- Asthma, reactive airway, or other chronic respiratory disease that requires daily medication for control.
The infusions will take place at the Lubbock COVID-19 Infusion Center located at 2412 50th Street in Lubbock, Texas.