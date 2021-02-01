Lubbock clinic to offer COVID-19 antibody infusions

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Division of Emergency Management announced free monoclonal antibody infusions for high-rise COVID patients.

The press release said high-risk criteria for Bamlanivimab or Casirvimab/Imdevimab infusion is defined as one or more of the following criteria:

  1. Have a body mass index (BMI) ≥35;
  2. Have chronic kidney disease;
  3. Have diabetes;
  4. Have immunosuppressive disease;
  5. Are currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment;
  6. Are ≥65 years of age;
  7. Are ≥55 of age AND have one of the following:
    1. Cardiovascular disease, OR
    2. Hypertension, OR
    3. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease / other chronic respiratory disease;
  8. Age 12 – 17 years of age AND have:
    1. BMI ≥85th percentile for their age and gender (based on CDC growth charts), OR
    2. Sickle cell disease, OR
    3. Congenital or acquired heart disease, OR
    4. Neurodevelopmental disorders (i.e. cerebral palsy), OR
    5. A medical-related technological dependence (i.e. tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or non-COID-related positive pressure ventilation), OR
    6. Asthma, reactive airway, or other chronic respiratory disease that requires daily medication for control.

The infusions will take place at the Lubbock COVID-19 Infusion Center located at 2412 50th Street in Lubbock, Texas.

