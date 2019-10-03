Lubbock Co. Chief Medical Examiner resigns, new interim M.E. to be chosen

M.E.'s office was raided by FBI and Texas Rangers in September

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday the Lubbock County Commissioners court posted a special meeting for Monday. During that meeting the commissioners are scheduled to formally accept the resignation of Dr. Sam Andrews, Chief Medical Examiner.

The meeting agenda said Dr. Andrews letter of resignation was submitted on Wednesday and will be effective on Monday, October 7.

Commissioners will also consider the appointment of Dr. John Lang as the Acting Chief Medical Examiner.

Andrews had been the center of controversy along with Dr. Sam Matshes and a company called NAAG. NAAG was hired to administer the office of medical examiner. The company was sued and accused of, among other things, taking body parts from dead children without consent of the families and without a proper medical reason.

In September, FBI agents and Texas Rangers raided the office of Lubbock County Medical Examiner. It’s not clear, who if anyone, has been charged with a crime related to that raid.

Commissioner Jason Corley said Lubbock County will now send bodies to Tarrant County for autopsies in many cases. Simpler cases will stay in Lubbock and be conducted by Dr. Lang, he said, but complicated or criminal cases will go to Tarrant County.

Corley also said Dr. Andrews already left town.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.