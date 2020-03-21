Lubbock Co. Clerk’s Office closed to the public until further notice

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Clerk’s Office is closed to public effective March 23 and continuing until further notice. The clerk will still conduct business online and by email. There will also be a drop box available.

There is an exception for marriage licenses. Details are in the following notice:

Lubbock County Clerk’s Office

Offices Closed to the Public for in person access effective March 23, 2020

Lubbock, TX: Governor Greg Abbott announced that by Executive Order gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people from March 20 thru April 3, 2020 or as long as necessary. This order affects the way many of us conduct business and will limit our face-to-face interactions with the exception of marriage license applications.

The County Clerk’s office will close our public access on March 23, 2020 until further notice.

A drop box is available on the Second floor of the courthouse, 904 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm for any items needing filing. Items must be dropped off in a sealed envelope with a valid phone number and either a check (include driver’s license number and phone number), cashier’s check, and money order. Credit card option is available on our website. Cash or temporary checks will not be accepted.

We strongly encourage customers to utilize our online, https://www.co.lubbock.tx.us/ Or mail services:

Lubbock County Clerk

PO Box 10536, Room 207

Lubbock, TX 79408-3536

Call our office at 775-1076 for options on services needed.

Marriage License applications by appointment only, call to schedule 806-775-1054

Please contact us with questions and view our web page for the most up-to-date information regarding our office by email, phone or website.

o Email countyclerk@co.lubbock.tx.us

o Phone 806-775-1076 for phone menu, Web page has direct department numbers listed

o On-Line www.lubbockcounty.gov

We ask for your continued support, understanding and cooperation during these unusual times.

We will make this announcement and be available for questions after today’s special commissioners’ court meeting at 3:30 p.m. on the 5th Floor of the Lubbock County Courthouse.

Kelly Pinion

Lubbock County Clerk

