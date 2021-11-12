Lubbock Co. to spend $2 million on life-saving equipment for local firefighters

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County Commissioners are designating $60 million as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and Commissioner for Precinct 2 Jason Corely explained that part of it is going to local fire departments.

Around $2 million is going towards several departments, according to the plan.

“That’s going to be for the personal protective equipment,” Corely said.

The commissioner explained that fire gear is costly, especially the bunker gear.

“The bunker gear averages around $3 thousand per suit,” the commissioner said. “We are going to use $2 million to buy all of our firemen bunker gear.”

For the full list of fire departments and the money that is going to them, see below.