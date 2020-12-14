Lubbock Co. Commissioner’s Court approves medical waste disposal, ending chapter of legal issues at medical examiner’s office

The United States Department of Justice and the Texas Rangers executed a search warrant at the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office on September 23, 2019 [Nexstar staff]

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court on Monday began on a somber note, with all commissioners taking the time to honor the recent passing of Judge Ruben Reyes. Reyes died of complications due to COVID-19, and his death was announced by the county over the weekend.

“The Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court pay tribute to the memory of Judge Ruben Reyes and extends our sympathy to his family, his friends and his colleagues…” the Honorable Judge Curtis Parrish said.

He added that the commissioner’s court would convene in honor of Reyes.

Further into the agenda, the commissioner’s court voted to authorize the county judge to sign an agreement with Special Waste Management Inc. for medical waste disposal at the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Before voting for an approval, Parrish said he wanted to thank the medical examiner’s office, for the hard work its staff was doing.

“Many of these items were items from previous medical examiner administrations,” Parrish said. “Some of this had been on hold because of legal reasons and have been stored out at the medical examiner’s office.”

Parrish said last week he got to personally see what was going on at the ME’s office and said he appreciated everything it was doing for the county.

“It does leave me with a better appreciation of what you do out there and for the service that you do for Lubbock County,” Parrish said as he spoke to ME office manager Bambi Trevino. “ I know that this is going to free up a lot of space for us in those particular areas in those coolers. It really helps us to close a chapter on two-and-a-half administrations here.”

Furthermore, this will help to free up space for COVID victims in Lubbock County, said Neal Burt, Civil Division Chief with the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

“We’ve seen too many pictures on TV from across the U.S. where mobile morgues are having to be brought in and house the deceased,” Burt said.

He said It was very important to the ME’s office to honor those who have passed due to COVID.

